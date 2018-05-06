May 6, 2018
RACIAL HYGIENICS:
Trump floats 'closing up the country for a while' over border security (Elizabeth Landers, May 5, 2018, CNN)
President Donald Trump seemed to float a new idea about border control during at a tax reform roundtable in Ohio.The President was in the midst of criticizing Democrats during a riff about border security when he slipped in the idea that people might "have to think about closing up the country."
As the noose tightens we have to expect him to become ever more racist to keep the Trumpbots on board.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 6, 2018 8:46 AM