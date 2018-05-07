RACIAL HYGIENE IS ALWAYS WRONG:





[I]t happened during Saturday night's Florida Family Policy Council dinner when moderator Frank Luntz asked U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, who's running in a GOP primary for governor against Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam, to provide an example of a time he's changed his mind about something.





"Actually, I think the one time that I was wrong in the Congress was when we had the breakout of Ebola and I thought we've just got to shut everything down, we can't take any risks," DeSantis said of the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa and concerns about its spread to the U.S.





"Obama didn't do that and I criticized him a lot for doing that. A lot of my Republican colleagues criticized him for doing that but, you know, I look back at it - it was handled well," DeSantis said. "I was just wrong about that. I think that the way the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and some of the folks in government handled it was actually an example of government getting the job done. So I'm totally willing to just be honest and admit if I call it wrong. Just admit that you were wrong and people appreciate that. Because we're going to make mistakes in this line of work, that's just the bottom line."



