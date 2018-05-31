May 31, 2018
PROTESTANTISM:
Not so secular: Survey finds a large group of nonpracticing Christians in Europe (Tom Heneghan, 5/29/18, RNS)
A new survey by the Pew Research Center looks past the headlines that worry the established churches to ask what Western Europeans think about religion. The results, issued Tuesday (May 29), suggest a more nuanced picture.Despite the region's widespread secularization, 64 percent of the 24,599 adults Pew surveyed in 15 countries still identify as Christians, even if only 18 percent say they attend church at least once a month.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 31, 2018 4:54 AM
« IT WAS THE IDEA OF SELF-DETERMINATION THAT PREVAILED IN THE COLD WAR: | Main | ...AND CHEAPER...: »