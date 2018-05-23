"PLUG THE LEAKS," HE LEAKED:

President Donald Trump has demanded changes to his communications team -- long seen as one of the most internally divided offices in his White House -- in an effort to crack down on the leaks that have plagued his presidency since Day One.





White House chief of staff John Kelly signed off on a plan that would flush out some of the department's midlevel and junior aides, according to three people familiar with the situation. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and other key senior officials are expected to remain, these people said.