May 17, 2018
PAYING HIS DEBTS TO VLAD::
China Buys Record Amount of Russian Soy as It Shuns U.S. Growers (Anatoly Medetsky, May 17, 2018, Bloomberg)
China, the world's biggest soybean importer, almost tripled purchases from Russia amid a trade dispute with the U.S., the biggest producer.
Russia sold about 850,000 metric tons of soybeans to China from the start of the 12-month season in July through mid-May, according to Russia's agriculture agency Rosselkhoznadzor. That's more than during any season before and compares with about 340,000 tons sold during all of the previous period, Chinese customs data show.
