May 24, 2018
OUR TWO REPUBLICAN PARTIES:
Democrats are helping Republicans unleash Wall Street. What could go wrong? (Ryan Cooper, May 24, 2018, The Week)
A hefty package of bank deregulation passed the House of Representatives earlier this week, after being passed by the Senate back in March. It now goes to Trump to be signed into law. The majority of votes were Republican, of course, but some 33 Democrats also joined -- some 17 percent of the House Democratic caucus, which is at least less than the 16 (or 34 percent of) Senate Democrats.
