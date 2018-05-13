OUR TWO REPUBLICAN PARTIES:

To many Democratic leaders, the path to power in Washington looks like Clarke Tucker.





He supports the Affordable Care Act, but not a single-payer system. He signals misgivings about Nancy Pelosi as the next House speaker. And even when addressing an audience of Democratic Party regulars, he does not attack President Trump by name.





In short, he comes across as a moderate -- and exactly the kind of candidate who leading Democrats believe the party should field in Republican-leaning districts to bolster the majority they hope to win in the House in November.





But that strategy frustrates the party's liberal supporters, who feel the wind at the Democrats' back and worry about using it to crowd their House caucus with members who may feel inclined to buck the party leadership and stray from its policy agenda.