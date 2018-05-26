OUR BETTERS:





Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has revealed that the country will "very soon" follow Rwanda's example allowing all Africans to travel to the country without visas.





The plan was revealed during a state banquet hosted by Prime Minister Abiy for Rwandan President Paul Kagame who is in Ethiopia on a three-day official visit. The two leaders held bilateral talks at the National Palace in Addis Ababa, and made a commitment to strengthen relationships in key sectors, which include defence, and air services.