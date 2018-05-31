OPEN SOURCE IT ALL:

The most reliable way for the intelligence community to gauge the effectiveness of its various transparency programs would likely be periodic public polling, but any attempt by today's intelligence agencies to measure public opinion in the U.S. would stir uncomfortable memories of Cold War-era projects. In this context, the Texas National Security Network fielded a nationally representative survey of 1,000 Americans with the survey market-research firm YouGov. The first round of the poll is intended to establish a stable baseline that measures Americans' overall perception of the American intelligence community, its effectiveness, regard for civil liberties, and democratic oversight.

Our goals in gathering and analyzing this information this year and in the future are: 1) to inform scholarly and popular debate on the proper role of intelligence in our democracy; and 2) to help intelligence community officials design public-facing programs that respond most directly to the actual knowledge, beliefs, and concerns of the American people. We view this project as a useful complement, and not a challenge, to Lawfare's monthly polling on public confidence in U.S. national-security institutions, including the intelligence community.





Here are several key takeaways from the initial report:





56 percent of respondents indicated that the U.S. intelligence community "plays a vital role in warning against foreign threats and contributes to national security" while only 7 percent of those questioned thought our intelligence agencies were "no longer necessary". Large differences were noted in this pool based on respondents' general knowledge of foreign affairs;





75 percent of respondents regarded the intelligence community as effective in "preventing terrorist attacks against the U.S.", but only 43 percent judged the intelligence community equally effective at "protecting the privacy an civil liberties of Americans". More Democrats than Republicans credited the intelligence community with protecting their rights (see figure above);





More than 90 percent of Americans agreed with the longstanding charge by U.S. presidents that the intelligence community employ "[a]ll reasonable and lawful means" to ensure the government receives the best possible intelligence, but only 38 percent believe that in gathering this information the U.S. intelligence community should "respect the privacy rights of foreigners to the same extent as Americans". Democrats were more likely than Republicans or Independents to extend privacy protections to foreigners;





63 percent of Democrats believe the intelligence community can share more information with the public without compromising its effectiveness, while only 42 percent of Republicans hold that view;





From a shortlist, 24 percent of respondents selected the NSC as the institution primarily responsible for monitoring U.S. intelligence, while only 11 percent thought the president played this role. Only 20 percent of those polled associated the Congress with intelligence oversight, while 21 percent (incorrectly) believe federal courts and judges play a central role in regulating U.S. intelligence.





We see this as a preliminary point of departure for our assessment of the public's view of the U.S. intelligence community.