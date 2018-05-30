ONE OF THESE THINGS IS NOT LIKE THE OTHER:

[W]e're trying to discover just how much influence sexist discrimination has on women's earnings relative to men's, we've controlled for full-time status, and now we're saying that--ceteris paribus--sexism alone accounts for a gap of 21 to 23 percent between men and women?





Shouldn't we try to compare women and men who studied the same things in college and selected careers in the same fields?





Come on.





Granted, controlling for full-time status is important, but surely we can do better than one measly factor. I mean, there are a ton of other things that play into comparing the earnings of men and women, right?





For example, shouldn't we try to compare women and men who studied the same things in college and selected careers in the same fields? Seems relatively important--and when we do that, the American Association of University Women finds that women actually make 93 percent of their male coworkers.