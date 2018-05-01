ON NOT HAVING TO LIE TO THE RUBES ANYMORE:

Speaking at the World Health Care Congress on Tuesday morning, Price laid out the consequences of congressional Republicans' decision to eliminate the individual mandate penalty in last year's tax reform bill.





"There are many, and I'm one of them, who believes that [removing the mandate] actually will harm the pool in the exchange market, because you'll likely have individuals who are younger and healthier not participating in that market," he said, "and consequently, that drives up the cost for other folks within that market."





You've got to love the "actually" here.