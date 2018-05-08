Newhart exploded onto the comedy scene in 1960 with his live album, The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart. On it, Newhart has fake phone conversations, such as the one between Abe Lincoln and a New York ad man -- only Newhart just plays one side, leaving the other to the listener's imagination.





"On the telephone bits, he did the seeming impossible. He gave the punchline to the person he was talking to that you couldn't hear," comedian Norm Macdonald told The Post via text. "The idea of playing straight man to silence seemed revolutionary to me."





That comedic attitude informed the show. Newhart wasn't flashy or loud. He played the straight man, subtly reacting to the craziness round him. And his phone call routines were regularly baked into the plot.





"The show was a perfect showcase for Bob's skill set," Macdonald said.





In typical Newhart fashion, the show's namesake doesn't take much credit. "It was all about the writing," he said. "The writers were brilliant. I just tried to get out of the way." But others say his demeanor was the key ingredient.





"He would give away the biggest and funniest lines to others. He would let other people have jokes," O'Donnell said. "Somehow that generosity ended up creating a show that's so much better and funnier than all other shows."





Newhart said he learned this from Jack Benny. Benny once told him a story in which he gave the best line of the night to another actor. When asked about it, Benny simply said, "Well, I'll be back next week."





"That stuck with me," Newhart said. "I'll always be back next week. Let everybody be good. Because if you want this thing to last, it's going to take everybody."





The result was a show that warmly seeped into people's houses. That was Hunt's experience, at least. She said Newhart remains a gold standard for her, and is one of the reasons she became an actress.