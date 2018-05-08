OF COURSE, YOU UNDERSTAND:

Cornyn, a former Texas AG, said he'd immersed himself in the immigration issue and just couldn't get lawmakers to the finish line. Yes, we need border security, he said, and the rule of law.





"But there is a role for compassion and for pragmatism," Cornyn told the audience.





Dreamers were brought to the U.S. by their parents, who were not authorized to live here. The kids grew up and finished school, and the vast majority have landed jobs, including in the military and public education.





They should not be punished for their status, he said, and most conservative Republicans want them to remain in the country, polls show.





"In America, we don't hold children responsible for the mistakes their parents made," Cornyn said.