May 12, 2018
NOW WE HAVE TO LIVE WITH NOT THINKING UP "PATIENT ZERO" OURSELVES:
The problem ultimately isn't Kelly Sadler, or Scott Pruitt, or Manafort, or Gen. Flynn, or Rob Porter, or Scaramucci, and on and on. Just reflect on what is the common denominator of all those people. That is where the problem is. Patient zero is the President.— Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) May 12, 2018
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 12, 2018 6:25 PM
