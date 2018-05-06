May 6, 2018
NOT A REPUBLICAN:
Giuliani: Trump doesn't have to comply with potential Mueller subpoena (VICTORIA GUIDA, 05/06/2018, Politico)
Rudy Giuliani said Sunday that President Donald Trump wouldn't have to comply with a potential subpoena from special counsel Robert Mueller."We don't have to," the former New York City mayor now working as Trump's attorney said when asked on ABC's "This Week" whether the president would comply if Mueller tries to compel him to appear for an interview about Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election."He's the president of the United States," Giuliani said.
They also believed that restrictions imposed by the law on the actions of rulers as well as of ordinary citizens are the only valid shield against coercion on the part of any person or persons. Machiavelli forcefully expressed this belief in his Discourses on Livy (I.29), when he wrote that if there is even one citizen whom the magistrates fear and who has the power to break the law, then the entire city cannot be said to be free. It can be said to be free only when its laws and constitutional orders effectively restrain the arrogance of nobles and the licentiousness of the people.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 6, 2018 11:41 AM