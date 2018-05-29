May 29, 2018

NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

Roseanne Barr Is Terribly Sorry for Her Horribly Racist Tweet (SAM ADAMS, MAY 29, 2018, Slate)

Roseanne Barr's Twitter feed has long been a cesspool of right-wing conspiracy theories and dogwhistle racism, but early this morning she swapped out the dog whistle for a foghorn. In response to a tweet about former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett, who is black, Barr tweeted "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj."

What is it about Ms Jarrett that the Right hates so much, hmmm?
