May 29, 2018
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
Roseanne Barr Is Terribly Sorry for Her Horribly Racist Tweet (SAM ADAMS, MAY 29, 2018, Slate)
What is it about Ms Jarrett that the Right hates so much, hmmm?Roseanne Barr's Twitter feed has long been a cesspool of right-wing conspiracy theories and dogwhistle racism, but early this morning she swapped out the dog whistle for a foghorn. In response to a tweet about former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett, who is black, Barr tweeted "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj."
