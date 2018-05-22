May 22, 2018
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
Trump works to cut high-skilled visas in NAFTA deal (FRANCO ORDOÑEZ AND ANITA KUMAR, May 21, 2018, McClatchy)
The Trump administration is working to slash the number of visas granted to Canadian and Mexican professionals as part of ongoing NAFTA negotiations among the three countries.U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is leading the push as part of President Donald Trump's "Buy American, Hire American" initiative promised during the 2016 campaign.
Always fun when Nativists insist that they only oppose certain forms of immigration--illegal; low-skilled; too much from one country; etc.--when in practice they oppose it all.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 22, 2018 4:12 AM