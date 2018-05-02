NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

A ruthless dictator unleashes terror on his own citizens. Those fleeing elicit sympathy -- but encounter obstacles to entering the United States. Americans learn of mass killings, but their moral revulsion doesn't easily turn into policy or military intervention. One thing remains consistent: America doesn't want refugees, at least not of this ilk; those people aren't welcome here.





Historians like me are wary of the adage that "history repeats itself." But comparisons and analogies help us learn from the past, showing us how context matters and conventional wisdom deceives. To most Americans in 1945, "those people" meant "European Jews." Today, they are Syrians, Congolese, Hondurans.





No visitor to the new exhibition "Americans and the Holocaust" at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., will walk away with conventional wisdom about World War II intact. In the 1930s, anti-Semitism rested comfortably within American ideologies of race, but this context, not widely acknowledged at the time, has now virtually disappeared from mainstream collective memory. Instead, America's pre-Pearl Harbor isolationism is viewed as a mistaken but understandable disinclination to intervene in another European war, further tempered by the suggestion that Americans had only slight knowledge of Nazi depravity.





Museum visitors enter the new exhibit's galleries in 1933 and walk through 12 years without the benefit of 80 years of hindsight. They see what Americans knew about events in Nazi Germany as they learned it. Public opinion (as documented by polls) and U.S. policy are revealed within that context.





America kept its doors closed to the people for whom they professed sympathy.