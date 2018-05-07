MAJORITY RULE:

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hizballah movement appeared set on May 7 to secure a victory in general elections that were held during the weekend.





Preliminary results cited by politicians and Lebanese media suggest Hizballah and its allies were on track to win more than half the seats in the 128-seat parliament.





If confirmed by a final count expected later on May 7, the results would boost Hizballah politically - with parties and individuals aligned with the heavily armed group securing a simple majority.