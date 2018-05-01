MAINTAINING THE OCCUPATION:

Our first stop was the Judea and Samaria Division, which under the cover of a newspeak mission - "preserving territorial security" - maintains Israeli control in the West Bank, the occupation that is incarnated in the form of the tall pillbox fortifications along the roads, and that safeguards the settlements. The divisional commander, Brig. Gen. Eran Niv, hosts us in Hebron on the morning of Purim, March 1, at the conclusion of the local settlers' traditional costumed procession, an event that often triggers friction and unrest. This time it ended with the throwing of a plastic bottle at the head of a company commander, before we arrived. We saw only a few drunk young people walking along the path that leads from the Tel Rumeida neighborhood to the Tomb of the Patriarchs, bearing a bottle of wine and babbling loudly.





A large poster at the entrance to the Hebron Brigade commander's office depicts the history of Jewish settlement in the city, from the patriarch Abraham and King David down to the present day. A quick glance is all that's needed to understand the mission of the soldiers here: to sustain a settlement in the heart of a large Palestinian city. An IDF battalion is permanently allocated for that mission.