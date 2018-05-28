LET RUDY SPEAK (TO THE PROSECUTORS)!:

"You are confident that there is no collusion?" host Dana Bash asked.





"I can't be confident in anyone but my client," Giuliani said. "Am I confident because I was in that campaign at a very intimate level? Nobody talked about or knew about Russians. This came as a surprise to me, to the president, to the top four or five people around him."





He went on to ask a truly stunning question, for a lawyer.





"Now, you go out to the outer orbit, how do I know what is going on?" he said. "I don't think that would matter. If there is collusion with a guy 50 rungs down on the campaign -- not that I'm saying it happened -- but if it did, I don't know what that means."





At least three of the "top four guys" on Trump's campaign -- Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, and Paul Manafort -- literally attended a meeting with Russians to discuss colluding, then emailed each other about it. One of the three, Manafort, is currently under indictment by Mueller.





But Giuliani's statement isn't just a stunning admission of potential criminality in Trump's presidential campaign. It's also a signal to anyone in Trump's orbit that they are on their own. Because apparently, Trump and Giuliani will happily throw them under the bus in order to save Trump's neck.





And by making public statements about what he saw as an "intimate" of the Trump campaign, Giuliani may have also succeeded in making himself a witness for Mueller.