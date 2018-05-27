LET RUDY SPEAK:

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani said on Sunday that his repeated imputations of a supposed scandal at the heart of the Robert Mueller investigation - which Donald Trump calls "Spygate" - amounted to a tactic to sway public opinion and limit the risk of the president being impeached.





"Of course we have to do it to defend the president," Giuliani told CNN State of the Union host Dana Bash, who accused him of being part of a campaign to undermine the Mueller investigation.