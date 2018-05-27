May 27, 2018
LET RUDY SPEAK:
Rudy Giuliani admits 'Spygate' is Trump PR tactic against Robert Mueller (Tom McCarthy, 27 May 2018, The Guardian)
Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani said on Sunday that his repeated imputations of a supposed scandal at the heart of the Robert Mueller investigation - which Donald Trump calls "Spygate" - amounted to a tactic to sway public opinion and limit the risk of the president being impeached."Of course we have to do it to defend the president," Giuliani told CNN State of the Union host Dana Bash, who accused him of being part of a campaign to undermine the Mueller investigation.
When you're defending criminality there are no other options.
