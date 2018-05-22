May 22, 2018

LET RUDY SPEAK!:

Giuliani's New Stance On Russian Collusion: So What? It's Not Illegal. (S.V. Date, 5/22/18, hUFFINGTON pOST)

In a recent interview with HuffPost, Giuliani initially disputed the notion that Trump's daily citing, in the final month of his campaign, of Russian-aligned WikiLeaks and its release of Russian-stolen emails constituted "colluding" with Russia.

"It is not," Giuliani said.

Then he switched tacks.

"OK, and if it is, it isn't illegal... It was sort of like a gift," he said. "And you're not involved in the illegality of getting it."

He is a gift.

