LET RUDY SPEAK:





"They can't indict," Mr. Giuliani said. "They can't indict. Because if they did, it would be dismissed quickly. There's no precedent for a president being indicted."





There is admittedly something refreshing in Rudy's refusal to even pretend that Donald is innocent.



Posted by Orrin Judd at May 17, 2018 4:18 AM

