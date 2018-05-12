May 12, 2018
LET RUDY SPEAK!:
Giuliani says Trump 'denied' the AT&T-Time Warner deal, then backtracks (Brian Stelter, May 12, 2018, CNN Money)
With five simple words, "the president denied the merger," President Trump's new lawyer Rudy Giuliani contradicted months of statements by the White House and the Justice Department.The subject was AT&T's $85 billion bid for Time Warner, the parent company of CNN.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 12, 2018 2:45 PM
« IT IS NOT THE POLITICAL TILT OF THE MEDIA THAT THEY OBJECT TO...: | Main | NOW WE HAVE TO LIVE WITH NOT THINKING UP "PATIENT ZERO" OURSELVES: »