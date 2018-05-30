May 30, 2018
LEATHERMAN:
Meet Anthony Seigler, the Switch-Hitting, Switch-Pitching MLB Draft Gem (DANNY KNOBLER, MAY 29, 2018, Bleacher Report)
The most interesting player in the MLB draft this June is a switch-hitting catcher.And a right-handed pitcher. And a left-handed pitcher. A starter. And a closer. An infielder. And, oh yes, an outfielder.He's Anthony Seigler, an 18-year-old high school senior from Cartersville, Georgia, and trust me, you've never seen anyone quite like him. He's Shohei Ohtani, if Ohtani turned around and started throwing left-handed too. He's the switch-pitcher Pat Venditte, if Venditte started a game behind the plate and ended it on the mound.He's the guy who could play all nine positions in one game, except he could do it one day throwing right-handed and the next day throwing left-handed.
