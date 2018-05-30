LEATHERMAN:

The most interesting player in the MLB draft this June is a switch-hitting catcher.





And a right-handed pitcher. And a left-handed pitcher. A starter. And a closer. An infielder. And, oh yes, an outfielder.





He's Anthony Seigler, an 18-year-old high school senior from Cartersville, Georgia, and trust me, you've never seen anyone quite like him. He's Shohei Ohtani, if Ohtani turned around and started throwing left-handed too. He's the switch-pitcher Pat Venditte, if Venditte started a game behind the plate and ended it on the mound.





He's the guy who could play all nine positions in one game, except he could do it one day throwing right-handed and the next day throwing left-handed.