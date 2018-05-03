LAUGHINGSTOCKS:

Donald Trump's new lawyer Rudy Giuliani took to Sean Hannity's Fox News program Wednesday night to defend the president from the ongoing Mueller investigation and to calm the waters for the Trump faithful.





But it looks like he's gotten the president into potentially greater legal jeopardy by admitting that Trump repaid his fixer Michael Cohen for the $130,000 payment to adult film performer Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet, seemingly contradicting the president and potentially implicating Trump and his campaign in some serious campaign finance violations.



