LAUGHINGSTOCKS:

May 3, 2018
Rudy Giuliani May Have Just Implicated President Trump In Serious Campaign Finance Violations (RICHARD L. HASEN, MAY 03, 2018, Slate)
Donald Trump's new lawyer Rudy Giuliani took to Sean Hannity's Fox News program Wednesday night to defend the president from the ongoing Mueller investigation and to calm the waters for the Trump faithful.But it looks like he's gotten the president into potentially greater legal jeopardy by admitting that Trump repaid his fixer Michael Cohen for the $130,000 payment to adult film performer Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet, seemingly contradicting the president and potentially implicating Trump and his campaign in some serious campaign finance violations.
In his first TV appearance as Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani made a bombshell admission about why Trump fired James Comey (Bryan Logan, 5/02/18, Business Insider)
Rudy Giuliani, the newest addition to President Donald Trump's legal team, said on Wednesday night that Trump fired FBI Director James Comey last May because Comey "would not, among other things, say that he wasn't a target in the [Russia] investigation."
In One Hannity Interview, Giuliani Blew Up Trump's Arguments in 3 Legal Cases (Margaret Hartmann, 5/02/18, New York)
Giuliani went on to offer details on how Trump reimbursed Cohen. He pointed to Cohen's hefty retainer, saying, "When I heard Cohen's retainer of $35,000, when he was doing no work for the president, I said that's how he's repaying it, with a little profit and a little margin for paying taxes for Michael."That also bolstered the argument from federal prosecutors in Manhattan that much of what was seized in the Cohen raid is not protected by attorney-client privilege, as he was "in fact, performing little to no legal work."
Adding him to Team Donald is indistinguishable from a Deep State black op.
