LAUGHINGSTOCK:

Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, ripped his colleagues on the House Intelligence Committee, arguing members of that panel did not "substantiate every conclusion with facts." [...]





Burr has previously criticized the House intel committee, and particularly Nunes. Last year, the Senate intel chairman said Nunes "created" the narrative that members of the Obama administration improperly "unmasked" members of the Trump team.





"The unmasking thing was all created by Devin Nunes, and I'll wait to go through our full evaluation to see if there was anything improper that happened," Burr told CNN at the time.