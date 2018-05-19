KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:

The European Commissioner for Energy and Climate, Miguel Arias Canete, delivered the message during a visit to Tehran and also said the 28-nation EU, once the biggest importer of Iranian oil, hoped to boost trade with Iran.





"We have sent a message to our Iranian friends that as long as they are sticking to the (nuclear) agreement the Europeans will... fulfill their commitment. And they said the same thing on the other side," Canete told a news conference.





"We will try to intensify our flows of trade that have been very positive for the Iranian economy."