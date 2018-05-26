KELLY'S HEROES:

As the heart-wrenching stories of babies snatched from their parents' hands at the border start to be told, the outrage is growing. "There is something terrible happening here that Americans would not support if they understood it," F. Scott McCown, director of the Children's Rights Clinic at the University of Texas at Austin School of Law, told NBC News earlier this week. It seems Americans are finally starting to wake up to the reality of what is happening in their country and outrage over the practice is growing now that is becoming more commonplace thanks to new policies being implemented by the Trump administration.





Earlier this month, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced plans to criminally prosecute "100 percent" of migrants illegally crossing the border with Mexico. That essentially meant it suddenly became official U.S. policy to separate children from their parents whereas before families would usually be kept together in shelters while they underwent asylum or deportation proceedings. But when he announced his new policy Sessions outright said the separation of children and their parents would be inevitable and brushed off concerns by saying that it would send a clear message to potential migrants. "If you are smuggling a child, then we will prosecute you and that child will be separated from you as required by law," Sessions said. "If you don't like that, then don't smuggle children over our border." In other words, the government made it clear it was willing to traumatize children for life just to teach a lesson to their parents. Chief of Staff John Kelly seemed to put into words the administration's lack of interest on the fate of the children split from their parents in an interview with NPR: "The children will be taken care of -- put into foster care or whatever."