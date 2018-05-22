JUST IN CASE ANYONE MISTOOK THIS FOR OVERSIGHT:

Sanders said Democrats weren't included in the meeting because they hadn't requested the records themselves, and suggested reporters ask them why they should be "randomly invited." She took questions for less than 13 minutes at her briefing on Tuesday.





Trump demanded in a tweet on Sunday that the Justice Department investigate whether the department or the FBI "infiltrated or surveilled" his campaign "for political purposes" and whether Obama administration officials were involved. There is no evidence the FBI planted an informant in his campaign.