May 30, 2018
JUST ANOTHER COMMODITY:
The health care industry is being transformed, one deal at a time (THAD KRESHO MAY 25, 2018, Stat)
As I described in a recent PwC Health Research Institute report, they include:Vertical integrators such as Cigna and Express Scripts, which hope to build efficiencies of scale and condense the value chainEmployer activists such as Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and JPMorgan Chase, who seek a better health care offering for their employeesTechnology invaders such as Google or Uber aiming to gain better footholds in the industryHealth retailers such as Amazon looking to gain market share by better understanding consumer desires and behavior and provide some types of health care directly
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 30, 2018 5:21 AM