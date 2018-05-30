May 30, 2018

JUST ANOTHER COMMODITY:

The health care industry is being transformed, one deal at a time (THAD KRESHO MAY 25, 2018, Stat)

 As I described in a recent PwC Health Research Institute report, they include:

Vertical integrators such as Cigna and Express Scripts, which hope to build efficiencies of scale and condense the value chain

Employer activists such as Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and JPMorgan Chase, who seek a better health care offering for their employees

Technology invaders such as Google or Uber aiming to gain better footholds in the industry

Health retailers such as Amazon looking to gain market share by better understanding consumer desires and behavior and provide some types of health care directly

Posted by at May 30, 2018 5:21 AM

  

« AMERICAN ANTI-INTELLECTUAL: | Main | OOPS, TRUMPBOT PROGRAMMING ERROR: »