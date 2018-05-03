May 3, 2018
JOBS WHITE PEOPLE WON'T DO:
Teacher Pay Is So Low in Some U.S. School Districts That They're Recruiting Overseas (DANA GOLDSTEIN, MAY 2, 2018, NY Times)
The latest wave of foreign workers sweeping into American jobs brought Donato Soberano from the Philippines to Arizona two years ago. He had to pay thousands of dollars to a job broker and lived for a time in an apartment with five other Filipino workers. The lure is the pay -- 10 times more than what he made doing the same work back home.But Mr. Soberano is not a hospitality worker or a home health aide. He is in another line of work that increasingly pays too little to attract enough Americans: Mr. Soberano is a public school teacher.
