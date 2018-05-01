IT'S OKAY, TRAYVON HAD IT COMING:

[W]ith an updated paper by legal scholars John Donohue and Abhay Aneja and economist Kyle Weber, there's a new consensus: Right-to-carry laws actually increase the rate of violent crime. Ten years after a state passes a right-to-carry law, violent crime--which includes murder, manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery, and aggravated assault--will be 13 to 15 percent higher than if the state had done nothing.





What makes this new report so convincing? First, there's simply a lot more experience with right-to-carry laws: 33 states adopted such legislation between 1981 and 2007. There's also a lot more data: The researchers were able to track crime statistics until 2014.





Starting in the early 1990s, violent crime plummeted across the United States. That reduction has masked the effects of right-to-carry laws, but the states that implemented them showed a smaller decrease in violent crime than the ones that didn't. By itself, this isn't sufficient evidence, since there could be other factors involved. But the study's authors used a variety of controls to compare the two sets of states, and they found that the increase in violent crime holds. Interestingly, with the additional data, they found that even the methods of researchers like Lott and Mustard confirm this rise.