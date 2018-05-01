IT'S NOT TERROR WHEN WE DO IT:

Before dropping the first nuclear bomb ever used in combat, American scientists studied Japan looking for a target that could maximize damage. Hiroshima's flat, open landscape caught their eye - it offered little topography that could slow the blast. Then weapons engineers dialed in the bomb's settings - they wouldn't need much pressure to level the city's thatched roof houses.





Some 70,000 people died on August 6, 1945, as Little Boy struck Hiroshima, wiping out roughly 70 percent of the city.



