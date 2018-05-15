May 15, 2018
IT'S ALMOST AS IF THE VOTERS ARE PATRIOTS:
Iraqi Voters Strengthen Hand of Militia Leader Who Battled U.S. (Margaret Coker and Rick Gladstone, May 14, 2018, NY Times)
Moktada al-Sadr, a firebrand militia leader whose forces once battled American troops in Iraq and were implicated in widespread atrocities against civilians, has emerged as the surprise front-runner in the Iraqi national elections, according to Iraqi election officials.After American forces withdrew from Iraq in 2011, Mr. Sadr remained vocally anti-American, though he has also been strongly critical of Iran, the other foreign power with widespread influence here.
