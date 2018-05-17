IT'S A RICO CASE:





Few details have emerged about the contents of the meetings. Last year, the Washington Post described this meeting in its reporting as an attempt by the U.S. to set up a backchannel with Russia. [...]





The Russian aircraft in question departed from Moscow and landed in the Seychelles at 4:21 p.m. Jan. 10, 2017, according to the Seychelles Civil Aviation Authority -- one day before Prince arrived on the island. The aircraft carried six passengers, including flight crew.





Two individuals familiar with the aircraft's purchasing history said the aircraft is owned by Andrei Skoch, a Russian billionaire who made his fortune in the mining business and is now a deputy in the Russian State Duma, the country's legislative body. The individuals requested to remain anonymous because they are not authorized to give out private aircraft owner information.





It is unclear if Skoch was on the aircraft, but employees at the Seychelles airport and the Four Seasons Hotel told NJ Advance Media that the plane's passengers stayed at the resort during their time on the island. The hotel was the setting of meetings among Prince, UAE representatives and Dmitriev, according to Prince's testimony with the House Intelligence Committee in December 2017.