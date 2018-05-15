IT'S A RICO CASE:





A billion-dollar Indonesian property development with ties to Donald Trump has become the latest project in China's globe-spanning Belt and Road infrastructure project - just as Washington and Beijing are tussling over trade.





A subsidiary of Chinese state-owned construction firm Metallurgical Corporation of China (MCC) signed a deal with Indonesia's MNC Land to build a theme park outside Jakarta as part of the ambitious project, the company said on Thursday.





The deal is the latest to raise questions about the extent of Trump's financial exposure to Beijing.