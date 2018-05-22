IT'S A DEFLATIONARY EPOCH:

At the heart of the on-demand economy is a user that wants choice. Customers today want to pay for the content they like and nothing else. As a result, they are dropping expensive cable packages with hundreds of channels they don't consume for "skinny bundles" with core channels that are much cheaper. (The average American cable package is roughly $92, while the average streaming package is roughly $40.)





They want to watch their favorite shows at any time, on any device. They are looking to technology companies to deliver their content through apps that they can access at any time on their phone, on their smart TV, or laptop. And they expect these apps to store their information, so that they can pick up on a show or series from the exact minute they left off.





This has made users so impatient and distracted, that an estimated 177.7 million U.S. adults --or 70.3% of the total population -- will regularly use another digital device while watching TV this year, up 5.1% from 2016, per eMarketer. A majority of people (58%) say also say they browse the internet while watching video programming, per Nielsen.





Distracted consumers no longer tolerate commercials, which is completely upending the advertising industry. They've become accustomed to on-demand viewing where there are no ads, or digital ads that are highly relevant.