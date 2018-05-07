May 7, 2018
IT'S A DEFLATIONARY EPOCH:
Buffett: Driverless cars will dramatically reduce insurance premiums (Ethan Wolff-Mann, 5/02/18, Yahoo Finance)
In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Buffett mused that this technological revolution would likely mean less auto insurance required."Driverless cars will reduce -- perhaps dramatically -- the need for auto insurance if they're safer," said the legendary investor and CEO. "If driverless cars are successful and people don't hack into 'em, that will reduce auto insurance premiums -- and perhaps drastically reduce them."
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 7, 2018 4:33 AM