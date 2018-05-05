IT'S A CONSERVATIVE EPOCH:

Jeremy Corbyn was criticised by MPs and defeated candidates yesterday for not dealing with antisemitism as his party failed to secure predicted victories in the local elections.





Labour did not win any London councils from the Tories and suffered reverses in former strongholds that voted to leave the EU, in a disappointing performance castigated by one frontbencher as "amateur hour".





The Conservatives were the main beneficiaries from the almost total collapse of Ukip, enabling Theresa May to confound predictions of heavy losses. With all but one set of results declared, Labour was showing a net gain of 57 seats and the Tories a net loss of 28; the Liberal Democrats were up 75.





Boris Johnson seized on the outcome as evidence that Tory supporters expected and wanted Brexit, saying that Mr Corbyn had been punished for his commitment to remain in a customs union with the EU.