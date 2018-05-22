IT WAS THE AMERICAN PEOPLE WHO WERE OWED A DEFENSIVE BRIEFING:

In his recent memoir, A Higher Loyalty, former FBI Director James Comey wrote about his decision to brief President-elect Donald Trump in January 2017 about the existence of the Steele dossier, which contained salacious allegations against him. Comey offered a reasonable explanation for why he briefed the president about the dossier's contents: It would prevent Trump from being blindsided by the document if it became public and insulate him from the threat of foreign blackmail.





"I could see no way out of it," Comey wrote. "The FBI was aware of the material. Two United States senators separately contacted me to alert me to its existence and the fact that many in Washington either had it or knew of it. CNN had informed the FBI press office that they were going to run with it as soon as the next day. Whether it was true or not, an important feature of disarming any effort to coerce a public official is to tell the official what the enemy might be doing or saying. The FBI calls that a 'defensive briefing.'"