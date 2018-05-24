IS THERE ONLY ENOUGH FOR ONE SERVING OF DIGNITY IN THAT FAMILY?:

George Conway's Manhattan law firm sits near the corner of Sixth Avenue and 52nd Street, just three blocks from Trump Tower.





During the 2016 election, when he still supported Donald Trump, the corporate litigator would sometimes walk over to the campaign HQ after work, according to former campaign aides. He'd pop in around 8 p.m. and would sit and work in his wife Kellyanne Conway's office until she was ready to go. Then he'd drive her to New Jersey, or the couple would share a town car home.





Friends say he was proud of Kellyanne, the longtime Republican operative who was finally running the show, and the evening routine allowed him to grab some one-on-one time with his busier half. On election night, he cried, and noted to other campaign aides that as the first female campaign manager of a winning presidential bid, his wife had made history.





Over the past year, however, since Trump fired FBI Director James Comey and special counsel Robert Mueller was appointed by the Justice Department, George Conway has become a man in turmoil. A serious, conservative attorney who believes in the rule of law, he has been torn, people who know him say, between the loyalty he feels toward his wife and an assault on his profession and his ideals that he did not anticipate when he cheered on election night--delivered by her boss.