May 24, 2018
IS THERE ONLY ENOUGH FOR ONE SERVING OF DIGNITY IN THAT FAMILY?:
George Conway's Tweets Raise West Wing Eyebrows: The spicy Twitter feed of Kellyanne Conway's husband has gotten noticed in the Oval Office. But friends say the real target of his ire isn't Donald Trump. (ANNIE KARNI May 24, 2018, Politico)
George Conway's Manhattan law firm sits near the corner of Sixth Avenue and 52nd Street, just three blocks from Trump Tower.During the 2016 election, when he still supported Donald Trump, the corporate litigator would sometimes walk over to the campaign HQ after work, according to former campaign aides. He'd pop in around 8 p.m. and would sit and work in his wife Kellyanne Conway's office until she was ready to go. Then he'd drive her to New Jersey, or the couple would share a town car home.Friends say he was proud of Kellyanne, the longtime Republican operative who was finally running the show, and the evening routine allowed him to grab some one-on-one time with his busier half. On election night, he cried, and noted to other campaign aides that as the first female campaign manager of a winning presidential bid, his wife had made history.Over the past year, however, since Trump fired FBI Director James Comey and special counsel Robert Mueller was appointed by the Justice Department, George Conway has become a man in turmoil. A serious, conservative attorney who believes in the rule of law, he has been torn, people who know him say, between the loyalty he feels toward his wife and an assault on his profession and his ideals that he did not anticipate when he cheered on election night--delivered by her boss.
During that period, he has walked away from a powerful job running the Justice Department's civil division, where he would have served as one of the administration's top lawyers. And he has become a Twitter phenom--tweeting and retweeting critiques of the president and support for the Mueller probe that his wife's employer calls a "witch hunt." Many in the White House have noticed, including Kellyanne and, according to multiple administration officials, the president himself.The pushback coming from inside the house of Trump's lead cable-news defender has become one of Washington's favorite family dramas. In "Conway versus Conway," George attacks the president, or seems to defend the Mueller probe, while Kellyanne puts her own credibility on the line to defend Trump, who has escalated his verbal assaults on the Russia inquiry and this week even demanded an investigation of the investigation. [...][I]n conservative legal circles, his tweets are reverberating in a way that has not much at all to do with his wife. There, George Conway is seen as rebuking the silence of his fellow Federalist Society members--the elite, conservative lawyers who have generally chosen to give Trump a pass on his breaches of long-cherished legal norms and traditions in exchange for the gift of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.
Nevertrump is not about Donald, who's iredeemable, it's about our friends' souls.
