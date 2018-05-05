INFORMATION WANTS TO BE FREE:

Iranian President Hassan Rohani has strongly criticized a ban on the Telegram messaging service that was imposed by the country's judiciary, saying his administration does not support it.





"The government wants a safe, but not controlled Internet," Rohani wrote on his Instagram account late on May 4.





He said that the ban was neither ordered nor endorsed by the government.





"We want a free flow of information as well as the right for citizens of free choice," he said, adding that the block was "the direct opposite to democracy."