May 5, 2018
INFORMATION WANTS TO BE FREE:
Iran's Rohani Strongly Criticizes Court Block On Telegram Service (Radio Liberty, May 05, 2018)
Iranian President Hassan Rohani has strongly criticized a ban on the Telegram messaging service that was imposed by the country's judiciary, saying his administration does not support it."The government wants a safe, but not controlled Internet," Rohani wrote on his Instagram account late on May 4.He said that the ban was neither ordered nor endorsed by the government."We want a free flow of information as well as the right for citizens of free choice," he said, adding that the block was "the direct opposite to democracy."
The reason Donald and the other Islamophobes are so hellbent on ending the trade deal is to thwart reform.
