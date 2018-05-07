IN THE FACE OF THE WINDBAG:

In conversations with several top GOP strategists, nearly all conceded that the overwhelming Democratic enthusiasm they're facing this November is incredibly worrisome. Most still think it's a better than even chance that they do keep the Senate -- albeit narrowly -- but it's no longer out of the realm of possibility that the upper chamber could change hands, especially given the volatility of the GOP's two-seat majority.





"Generally speaking, close races aren't won by the party with the wind in their face. That's not the way it works," said one top GOP Senate race veteran. "If we lose 40 to 50 seats in the House, you can't pick up three to four Senate seats."