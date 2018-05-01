IMPORTING THE SUPERIOR CITIZENRY:





With incidents of anti-Muslim bias on the rise last year in the United States, Muslims are growing less and less satisfied with the direction of the country under President Donald Trump, according to a new poll released Monday.





But despite experiencing more discrimination than other religious groups, American Muslims take pride in their U.S. identity as well as their faith, the survey found. And they are, for the most part, gaining acceptance among other religious traditions.





The third annual poll released by the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding, a think tank based in Washington and Dearborn, Mich., found that only 27 percent of American Muslims approved of the country's direction, down from 41 percent last year and 63 percent in 2016.





Among the findings: no faith group has a lower view of Trump's performance than Muslims; only 13 percent say they approve. By contrast, 72 percent of white evangelicals approve of Trump's performance.





But despite a low view of the president, Muslims strongly identify with their American nationality as well as their faith tradition.









"The vast number of Muslims say being an American is important to how they think of themselves," said Dalia Mogahed, director of research at the ISPU. "They also say that being a Muslim is important to how they think of themselves. When you look at those identity factors, they're actually mutually reinforcing -- meaning, if you have a higher Muslim identity, you are actually more likely to have a stronger American identity. They're not in competition."







