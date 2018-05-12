I VOTED FOR THE RACIST AND GOT RACISM!:

Eddie Devine voted for President Donald Trump because he thought he would be good for American business. Now, he says, the Trump administration's restrictions on seasonal foreign labor may put him out of business.





"I feel like I've been tricked by the devil," said Devine, owner of Harrodsburg-based Devine Creations Landscaping. "I feel so stupid."





Devine says it has been years since he could find enough dependable, drug-free American workers for his $12-an-hour jobs mowing and tending landscapes for cemeteries, shopping centers and apartment complexes across Central Kentucky.





So for years he has hired 20 seasonal workers, mostly from Guatemala, through the U.S. Labor Department's H2-B "guest worker" program. Importing these workers for a few months cost him an additional $18,000 in fees and expenses beyond their wages, which must be the same as he pays American workers. But that's the only way he could serve his customers.





Restrictions on guest-worker visas, which began during President Barack Obama's second term as immigration became a hot issue for conservatives, have gotten worse under Trump. And it's even more of a problem now that the unemployment rate is the lowest it has been in years.