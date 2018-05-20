May 20, 2018
HE HAD TO DESTROY THE VILLAGE TO SAVOR IT:
U.S. sanctions on Iran threaten vital Afghanistan trade project (Jonathan Landay, Rupam Jain, 5/20/18, Reuters)
U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear accord and re-impose sanctions on Tehran threatens to derail a project to help build Afghanistan's economy, endangering a key goal of the U.S. strategy to end America's longest war.The Indian-backed Chabahar port complex in Iran is being developed as part of a new transportation corridor for land-locked Afghanistan that could potentially open the way for millions of dollars in trade and cut its dependence on Pakistan, its sometimes-hostile neighbor.Building Afghanistan's economy would also slash Kabul's dependence on foreign aid and put a major dent in the illicit opium trade, the Taliban's main revenue source.
Yeah, but the Afghans are Muslim, so Donald opposes helping them.
