May 13, 2018
HAPPY MOTHERS DAY:
Trump Administration Will Separate Parents From Children at Border (Benjamin Hart, 5/07/18, New York)
In a speech before law-enforcement officials in Arizona on Monday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the federal government seeks to separate parents from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border in an effort to discourage more crossings.The Los Angeles Times reports that the policy officially went into effect last week, though hundreds of children have already been taken from their parents in recent months.
