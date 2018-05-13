GORBY WAS NO KIM:

[I]t would be in the 1950s that Reagan would craft the policies that would one day cause the Soviet collapse. As a spokesperson for General Electric he witnessed first-hand the economic strength of the country by touring factories. This strength would be instrumental to Reagan's belief that the Cold War could be won.





Appalled by a nuclear exchange, Reagan saw America's robust economy as a weapon. He believed that by involving the Soviets in a costly arms race they would not be able to keep up and would implode.





This message reached national audiences and won him political backing when he gave a speech for the doomed Goldwater campaign in 1964. Enunciating his criticism of the "welfare state" and those who refused to fight Soviet aggression, Reagan advocated for not only "peace through strength" but also taking the Soviets on economically.





During his first term in office Reagan put these views into practice. Rather than taking the Soviets on directly, Reagan funded their opponents in Afghanistan, Nicaragua, and behind the Iron Curtain in Poland. Most of all Reagan upped the nuclear ante, placing nuclear missiles in Western Europe.





Still, this supposed "hard-liner" did reach out to Brezhnev early in his term advocating for a reduction in nuclear weapons by the two powers.





Baier takes us through the famous speeches: "the Evil Empire" and "Tear Down This Wall." Again and again, he shows how the détente-minded in the White House, namely George H.W. Bush, sought and failed to rein him in. Baier dispenses with the perception that Reagan was a non-intellectual. He shows that Reagan was a closet writer, revising and even rewriting speeches that did not reflect his uncompromising anticommunist views.





By the time of the Gorbachev summits, Reagan had his strategy intact. These meetings did not occur because Reagan had turned "soft" on communism (an accusation made against him by conservatives outside the White House loop at the time), but was in reality using the strategies developed in the 1950s to win the Cold War.





The summits were Reagan's greatest hour. While he believed Gorbachev to be a more reasonable type of Soviet leader, Reagan refused to back down. To an enraged Gorbachev he refused to use the term "peaceful coexistence" to describe their relations.